GVK sells residual 10% stake in Bengaluru airport to Fairfax India

Airport operator and Infrastructure sold its 10% of its residual stake in the for Rs 1,290 crore to Holdings Corp.

The transaction is expected to be completed by early July 2017. The proceeds of this sale will reduce GVK's debt obligations.

The latest announcement comes just after the closure of its earlier deal with Fairfax involving the sale of 33 percent stake in BIAL for Rs 2,200 crore in March this year. The residual stake sale will mark the exit of GVK from the green-field Kempe Gawda airport project after six years of its association.

The company said it had taken this decision to focus on the green-field Navi Mumbai Airport project it had won earlier this year.

"Our immediate focus will now be on Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports and on selectively evaluating privatisation opportunities. The reduced debt burden gives us flexibility and release management bandwidth to focus on these projects,"said GVK founder chairman and managing director G V Krishna Reddy. "Having won the bid for the Navi Mumbai airport, we are excited to deliver yet another world-class airport."

The consolidated net loss of the power-to-airports conglomerate had nearly doubled at Rs 1,343.63 crore in the financial year 2016-17 as compared to Rs 687 crore in the previous fiscal on the back of the mounting finance costs among other factors. After exploring the options such as roping in of a strategic partner at the holding company level, the company finally entered into a deal with Prem Watsa-led Fair Fax to sell its stake in BIAL in March 2016. However, it took one year to close the deal due to regulatory issues.

"Notwithstanding this sale, the airports sector will continue to be a core focus area for GVK. We had entered BIAL in 2010 when the airport was going through a tough phase as the capacity was severely constrained. Over the last seven years, we have worked very hard to transform BIAL into a world-class airport. The airport is now ready for another phase of expansion with a new runway and a new terminal to be constructed. However, we have decided to part ways with BIAL as deleveraging is top priority," Reddy added.

With the acquisition of GVK's residual stake, the total holding of Fairfax in BIAL would go upto 50 percent.