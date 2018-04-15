Hero MotoCorp: Expectations of normal monsoon to keep up rural demand

The Hero MotoCorp stock has gained nearly 10 per cent since its March-end lows on expectations of strong volume growth in FY19 led by robust rural demand. Given the positive rural sentiment following a good rabi season, higher minimum support prices for crops, and forecast of normal monsoon, brokerages, industry body SIAM and the company’s management predict that the current fiscal year should see a double-digit increase in for two-wheelers/motorcycles volumes.

