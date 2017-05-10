Hero MotoCorp Q4 net falls 14% at Rs 718 cr over BS-III discounts

Impacted by lower volumes and liquidation of BS-III stocks, Hero MotoCorp, the country’s biggest two wheeler maker, reported a 14% decline in profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017. The quarterly profit stood at Rs 717.75 crore against Rs 833.29 crore in fourth quarter of FY16.

Revenue from sales declined almost 8% to Rs 7,488 crore. Volumes sold declined almost 6% to 1.72 million units in the first full quarter post demonetisation in November last year.

The company said liquidation of BS-III stocks in last two days of March at discounts led to a one-time impact on margins. EBIDTA margins for the quarter stood at 12.79% as against 14.66% in same quarter of FY16.



The company announced final of Rs 30 per share.