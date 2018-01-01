HomeLane: Furnishing predictability in fit-outs

When Shireen Paul bought a flat in Mumbai, she remembered the pain her brother went through while furnishing his house.

He had hired a local carpenter, who took twice the time and money than estimated. Paul looked for a reliable, branded player, and zeroed on HomeLane.com, an interior design firm offering solutions for new homes. The company sells fixed furniture or fitouts like wardrobes, wall units in kitchens, crockery units, TV units and vanity units, each customised. Earlier this month, HomeLane raised $10 million (Rs 64 crore) from Accel, Sequoia Capital India and ...