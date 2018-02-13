Hotstar content will be available for free to all Airtel mobile customers

and Star India’s over-the-top video-streaming platform, Hotstar, have entered a strategic partnership to bring digital content from the latter’s portfolio to the former’s customers. This will expand TV app’s range of offerings and expand the footprint of Hotstar’s content. Now, TV consumers will get access to more than 350 live TV and close to 10,000 popular movies and shows from India and abroad. Hotstar’s library has 100,000 hours of content, in nine languages, including sports, movies, and TV shows.

All content on TV app is free for prepaid and postpaid customers on a promotional basis till June 2018. After that, some content will be available to customers for free through the TV app. This will include shows from 22 and over 3,000 movies and shows.

Sameer Batra, CEO, Wynk, said, “We are delighted to have on board as a long-term partner. TV’s new version has received an extremely positive response from users and we will continue to bring exciting content and in-app innovations to delight them.”

Ajit Mohan, CEO, Hotstar, added, “There are natural synergies and we are very excited about this partnership.”