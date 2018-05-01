IHH ups offer for Fortis to Rs 175/share; Munjal-Burman to invest Rs 18 bn

Both Hero Enterprise-Burman family and Malaysia's Bhd sweetened their offers on the last day for revising bids for the assets of Healthcare.

While IHH submitted a revised offer valuing at Rs 175 per share from its earlier offer of Rs 160 per share, Sunil Kant Munjal of Hero Enterprise together with Anand and Mohit Burman of Burman family have submitted a revised binding investment proposal to invest Rs 18 billion directly into without any due diligence.

IHH's latest proposal includes an immediate equity infusion at Rs 175 per share, and a subsequent equity infusion at a price not exceeding Rs 175 per share. IHH has, however, said that this subsequent equity infusion would be subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence.

On April 24, IHH had tweaked an earlier bid, and offered to immediately infuse Rs 6.5 billion as a binding offer. It had also proposed to subsequently invest up to Rs 33.5 billion under a non-binding offer, subject to due diligence.

Meanwhile, the Hero Enterprises-Burman Family Office have also revised the validity of their offer till May 15 and have now sought three board seats instead of two sought earlier. It is clear that the Munjal-Burman office clearing wants to have decisive say in the matters of running Fortis and its diagnostic arm SRL.

In the revised offer letter, the Munjal-Burman family duo proposed an upfront infusion of Rs 10.5 billion directly into Fortis. The remaining investment of Rs 7.5 billion will be infused into the company over the next four months. The offer letter also proposed a strategic sale of the SRL Diagnostics unit after divesting Ltd's (FHL) stake in it.

“This proposed offer is a comprehensive solution to address the company’s needs including the balance funding required for RHT transaction and an action strategy and achievable plan for the company’s SRL business. We believe that there is every reason for our investment proposal to be put forward to the shareholders for their urgent consideration,” Munjal said.

Munjal-Burman's earlier offer was a direct infusion of Rs 15 billion.

In the revised offer, of the proposed Rs 18 billion investment, Rs 8 billion would be invested through preferential issue of equity shares and the balance through preferential issue of warrants, based on FHL's current business and financial position. The offer letter read, " Hence, including the warrant subscription amount, our upfront investment into the company (FHL) will be Rs 10.5 billion."



The allotment and pricing of the preferential issue of equity shares will be Rs 167 per share (or as oer Sebi ICDR guidelines, whichever is higher), while that for the warrants would be at Rs 176 per share.

Bidding for Fortis closes on Tuesday. TPG backed- Manipal Hospitals will have a chance to revise it's offer till May 6 based on bids received on May 1. This is as per 'obligations' towards Manipal-TPG consortium, Fortis has said.

The Fortis board will meet on May 10 to select an investor and deadline for submitting bids has been extended to May 1.

Objecting to the board's decision to extend the timeline for submitting bids to May 1, Hero Enterprises had sought level playing field for all the bidders.

"We are a bit surprised as we had assumed that the final bids were submitted and the process now was only to review and choose the best offer. We strongly believe that there should be equal opportunity given to all bidders without any unfair advantage to any one party," Sunil Kant Munjal, chairman of Hero Enterprises had said a few days back.