Take long-term view to serve the next billion: Amit Chandra to Indian firms

At a time when global technology behemoths such as Google, Facebook and Amazon are increasingly making long-term bets to serve India’s underserved, their Indian counterparts are unwilling to take a similar view due to lack of immediate returns. AMIT CHANDRA, at Capital Private Equity, in an interview with Alnoor Peermohamed says that Indian and entrepreneurs should not miss the opportunity to solve problems of the next billion even if they don’t make as much money when they serve the top and middle of the pyramid. Edited excerpts: You say that there’s no lack of money to be invested in the in India, but a lack of systematic problem solving that we usually see in for-profit firms. Can you explain that? I personally feel that is less of an issue. The issue actually has been more about the inability of people to imagine what the problem is. Often it has been the inability of the right people to think about solving a problem, and to put together an organisation behind them or a combination of the two that has resulted in a lack of We’ve seen that when folks come up with solutions which are impactful and bring together teams which are credible, does appear, whether it is from philanthropic sources, CSR or from the government. Why do you think it has been hard for people to find the right problems to solve? A billion Indians need clean drinking water, that’s not a very hard problem to identify, though it may be very hard to solve. In my mind, there are some problems which are in the domain of the government because markets cannot solve them. So to expect the market to intervene and solve everything is irrational. The government has to step in. However, where I think the role of philanthropy can be very relevant is in demonstrating what credible solutions are. What we need is people who are both wealth creators as well as exceptional thinkers to step up and not just be the armchair critics of governments. Have there been any instances of philanthropy showing the government the right way? I think often we’ve not had that really happened in India and that’s been part of the problem. In some cases, we’ve not had people really think about the bottom of the pyramid opportunities in a credible way. Microfinance is an example of a success — the cost of capital and availability of credit issue has been addressed to a large extent by the explosion of microfinance. There are a lot of areas where the markets have simply failed to provide credible solutions. People need to think about solving the problems of people at the bottom of the pyramid in a more credible way. Maybe they don’t make as big profits as they would serving the middle or the top of the pyramid, but they still make decent money.

Global technology firms like Google and Facebook are beginning to focus on the bottom of the pyramid. They obviously see something there and these are that have to make huge profits. So one can argue that it can be a lucrative market?