Indigo announces three-day Summer Sale starting at just Rs 899

Domestic carrier on Monday announced a three-day Summer starting at fares as low as Rs 899 (all inclusive). This promotional fare commences from May 8 and will end on May 10 for customers willing to travel between June 1, 2017 and August 31, 2017. This offer is an add-on to the previous announcement of operating 18 new additional flights from June as part of its summer schedules.

The carrier also updated its website with a list of destination sectors, which are available to the customers. The lowest non-stop flight fare of Rs 899 is enlisted for a one-way trip from Bagdogra to Guwahati followed by the second lowest fare for Chennai to Bengaluru route.

The fares shoot up to Rs 4,599 from Delhi to Coimbatore. This offer is valid only on non-stop flights from Agartala, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

The offer for summer is valid on bookings made 20 days prior to travel where the customers can avail themselves of this offer across all channels and websites.

Indigo announced similar offer last month when it slashed fares to Rs 999 for a three-day scheme for both domestic and international sectors as special summer vacation offers.

Sanjay Kumar, Indigo chief commercial officer said: "After receiving a positive response on the April sale, we are delighted to announce another 3-day summer special offer. We are anticipating an increase in demand beyond summer vacations. This summer special offer will enable us to make passenger experience even more hassle-free than before."