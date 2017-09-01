IndiGo removes altitude restriction on the snag hit planes

Despite continuing teething problems, the largest operator of Airbus A320 neo, has removed the altitude restriction on the snag hit This is after the engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney informed the customer airlines that altitude restriction will not increase the durability of the air seal around the No 3 bearing compartment.

Footage from flight tracker website showed that the other Indian airline operator is still adhering to the altitude restriction and flying the neos at 30,000 feet.

In a notification to pilots, the airline said that from September 1, altitude restriction on Neo aircraft stands revoked. “Commencing from September 1, planning of cruising flight levels will be as earlier on performance, environmental and other common factors irrespective of the engine type IAE, CFM or NEO up to Airbus limits as per flight command,” wrote in the note which was reviewed by Business Standard.

Sources familiar with the situation said the altitude restriction did not serve any purpose of solving the problem with the No 3 bearing component which was resulting in glitch in the engine’s lubrication system. “ told us that flying at lower altitude is not a solution, while they are working on the solution, we will fly at normal altitude which will give us the best results in terms of fuel consumption,” an airline official aware of the developments said. Flying at lower altitude consumes more fuel which may negate the advantage of efficiency that the 1100G geared turbofan engines provide.

In March, users of the engine, including and Go Air had implemented the altitude restriction after Pratt & Whitney had proposed limiting the altitude to avoid glitch. Sources said that the combustion chamber of the engine was unable to withstand the freezing temperature at the usual 36,000 feet resulting in wearing off of the No 3 bearing seal. Cold temperatures have caused the bleed system to freeze shut on occasion. In its instruction, Pratt & Whitney had said that 30,000 feet provided a better ambient pressure for the seal. Other operators across the world like American carrier Spirit has also done the same.

Faced with continuous snags, which has a contract with Pratt & Whitney for the first 150 is now contemplating to look at GE engines for its next 280 Company’s president Aditya Ghosh last week said the airline still has to make a choice for the engines of 280 neos beyond the first 150 aircraft. “We will absolutely keep watching the GE engines. We will absolutely keep looking at what is out there in the market place,” he noted. The airline currently has 23 neos in its fleet.