Indigo, SpiceJet Shift Operations To T-2 of DIAL

The decision relating to shifting a part of the airline’s operation to IGI terminal 2 in Ltd (DIAL’s) decision was challenged by airlines, which has the biggest market share in Delhi high court. However, as a temporary measure, the Delhi high court on Tuesday cleared all the decks for (DIAL) to shift a part of operations of a few airlines to the newly unveiled Terminal 2 from terminal 1 at Indira Gandhi airport. Hema Kohli and Rekha Palli dismissed the appeal by the against the shifting of its partial operations by DIAL, which is a policy decision with the sanction of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Partial Shifting of Operations sees a partial shift of operations from Terminal-1 (T-1) to Terminal-2 (T-2) by and The shift of operations of Indigo, and airlines to and from Delhi to Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru were upheld by the Delhi high court in its single judge order. This bench consisting of Hema Kohli and Rekha Palli gave a week’s time to Indigio and to approach DIAL. This authority would decide on a date on which the services would be shifted from T1 to T2. The operation of all other flights will continue from T1. Judgment Challenged by Airlines Delhi High Court single order judgment on 20 December 2017 was challenged by and Both and stated that this order would cause inconvenience to the passengers and also accused DIAL that the order was unfair and unreasonable. The decision taken by DIAL was on the grounds of exceeding flight operations capacity at T1. Why DIAL wants Airlines To Move To T2 The domestic operations from T1 of the three service providers (Indigo, GoAir, and Spicejet) are asked to move to T2 because DIAL has plans to increase its capacity of T1 by 40 million from 20 million, for which it should start shifting their operations to T1. Till a few months back, T1 was operating at 24 million. Go Air passenger capacity of 4 million was moved to T2, which brought back the capacity to 20 million in T1. Expansion: A Dire Need The airport was getting overcrowded and congested; hence renovation and expansion were needed for T1. The same reasons were put forth before the court by DIAL.

The Delhi high court stated in its order that there was nothing illegal in the decision to partially shift the operations of private carrier’s decision to shift from T1 to T2 at The disputed decision taken by DIAL is not unilateral. The operations of the airport are the sole responsibility of DIAL and it took this decision because any airlines including failed to respond to its repeated requests and proposals. The court has extended the deadline to 15th February for and spice jet. Consensus To Be Reached As a temporary measure, initially, DIAL directed all the three airlines to reach a consensus for the operation of the flights or propose the flights that may be relocated from T1to T2. A strong exception was taken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation of severe capacity constraints at T1. But had a strong objection as it was a high inconvenie3nce to the passengers especially those who are hopping from one flight to another, as T1 and T2 are not connected. About Indira Gandhi International Airport: The is spread across 5,106 acres (2,066 ha). This airport serves as a primary aviation hub for civilians for Delhi. This airport is located in Palem 15km south-west of Delhi railway station and 16 km from New Delhi center. This is the busiest airport in our country both in terms of passenger and cargo traffic and named after our former prime minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi. This airport has overtaken Mumbai since 2015 in cargo traffic. This airport handled 57.5 million passengers in the fiscal year 2016-17. This airport is the 21st world’s busiest airport, the 10th busiest airport in Asia, and world’s busiest airport for Airbus Air 320 aircraft.