Infosys puts a break on fresher hiring, relying more on experienced hands

At a time when the IT services sector is witnessing slower growth with increasing pressure on profit margins, Infosys, India’s second largest IT services company, seems to be relying more on experienced hands than fresh graduates even though it adds on to the costs.

According to the latest annual report for 2017-18, the percentage of the Bengaluru-headquartered company’s employees who are in the age group of 18-25, came down to 28.16 as compared to 31.19 reported in the previous fiscal.

In absolute term, the number of employees in this age group stood at 57,475 against 62,489 in FY17. Usually, employees in the age group of 18-25 largely constitute of freshly hired engineers from the campuses of engineering colleges.

Interestingly, the percentage of employees above this age group had gone up during this period. For example, employees in the age group of 26-30 constituted 32.25 per cent of the total staff strength in FY18 against 32.09 per cent in the previous fiscal. Similarly, mid-level employees in the age group of 31-40, constituted 32.45 per cent, which was a rise of 168 basis points over the previous fiscal. The ratio of employees in the age bracket of 41-50 also saw a rise of 100 basis points over the previous fiscal at 5.92 per cent. However, despite the higher ratio of experienced staff in its workforce, incurred only 3.6 per cent rise in expenses towards salaries and bonus in FY18 at Rs 346.7 billion.

The change in Infosys’s employee mix also reflects the growing trend of slower fresher by Indian IT services companies, which is expected to gain pace in the ongoing fiscal as well. Owing to uncertain demand environment and changes in client demands, Indian IT services are lesser number of while majority of them are resorting to just-in-time in case of lateral (experience employees).

“The intake of fresh engineers by Indian IT firms is certainly going to drop further as are seen steadily improving their (employee) utilization rates. While they are no more hiring in bulk through campus recruitment programmes, the normal attrition in higher age groups is also less owing to lesser avenues outside which means the ratio of senior staff that the sector employs will go up,” said Kris Lakshmikanth, CEO & MD of Head Hunters India.

said that, the percentage of senior management level employees who are in the age group of 51-60, stood at 1.03 per cent as against 0.90 per cent reported in FY17.

Employees above 60 years of age constituted 0.19 per cent of the overall staff strength, which was at 0.14 per cent in the previous fiscal.