Inox turns the spotlight on premium multiplex market

Expansion plan here over 18 months, while keeping the aim of expanding beyond the metros

Urvi Malvania  |  Mumbai 

A solid second in the list of leading national cinema multiplexes, Inox Leisure has its eyes set on expansion in the premium segment over the coming 18 months. Siddharth Jain, director, Inox Group, firmly believes a combination of technology and luxury offerings is the way to expand its footprint. At 471 screens across 58 cities, Inox trails sector leader PVR (570 screens). While the Ajay Bijli-led PVR has hit bulls-eye in the metros and premium category, Inox seems to have focused on  the ex-metro markets. Last year, the company said it saw potential in the markets ...

