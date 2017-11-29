Insolvency ordinance impact: Over 70% of SMEs face liquidation

Around 70% of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) undergoing insolvency proceedings face liquidation as their promoters are the only ones presenting resolution plans. The recent ordinance amending the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) virtually debars promoters from bidding for their stressed assets. Experts said at least 200 of the 300-odd SMEs would have to face liquidation.

These companies have debts of Rs 1,50,000 crore. The 12 big cases recommended by the Reserve Bank of India for insolvency resolution have debts of around Rs 2,50,000 crore. REI Agro, Hind ...