ITC Infotech looks to buy 'sub-$50 mn' firms to boost digital capabilities

Infotech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ltd, plans to acquire smaller worth about $50 million (Rs 332 crore) to boost its capabilities.

The mid-tier (IT) services company is looking at that can solve problems of its clients and co-innovate in areas such as artificial intelligence, (IoT) and

“We think the kind of that we will buy will be in the sub-$50 million range. Things that (can) give us unique capability, but do not hit profitability,” said Sushma Rajagopalan, managing director and chief executive officer,

“We will put money in those areas where we would not have been able to compete if (company) was built organically...I am not going to buy an old-world company,” Rajagopalan said, adding the company had a “very clearly defined inorganic strategy”.

The services industry is witnessing major disruption due to increasing demand for digital technology-based services, such as cloud and artificial intelligence, putting pricing pressure on traditional software maintenance services.

Rajagopalan says has an upper hand in making faster transformation and co-innovating with small as the company “is not saddled with maintenance revenue”.

The $270-million company might look at “multiple” small in the near-$50 million bracket. “Our inorganic strategy will be different from investment strategy. We will look at the ones which give us for today and tomorrow. Currently, I am looking at solving customer problems,” said Rajagopalan.

conducted the third edition of its technology event iTech last week in This year, the company’s “codeathon” made participants — a mix of start-ups and internal employees — solve complex business problems, and offered internship and opportunities apart from cash prizes worth Rs 6 lakh.

Rajagopalan believes that platforms such as iTech are expected to drive the next level of at services where start-up solutions can be “stitched together” as different components of a bigger solution across various segments. For instance, has developed four or five components or applications for an entire set of customer experience solution on its own and the rest three integrated from start-ups.

The company has been working with six start-ups who participated in past two seasons of iTech, and will add at least five more from this season. “We are giving the the stability they require, and taking the good things from them,” she said.