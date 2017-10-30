Jio effect: Airtel partners with Celkon, offers 4G smartphone at Rs 1349

India’s leading operator Bharti on October 30 in partnership with launched a 4G Android for Rs 1,349. The phone comes bundled with Airtel's Rs 169 offer plan, which provides unlimited calls, and 500 MB data per day for 28 days.

The partnership is part of Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative, under which plans to collaborate with device manufacturers to launch smartphones at the price of a feature phone.

In terms of specifications, the Smart 4G sports a 4-inch screen, dual-SIM slots and FM radio. The Android powered 4G offers access to several apps on Google Play Store, including YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp. The device will also come preloaded with apps from -- MyAirtel app, Wynk music and TV.

The phone comes bundled with Rs 169 offer plan, which provides unlimited calls, and 500 MB data per day for 28 days. Also, there is a cashback offer that entails to terms and conditions.

To avail a cashback offer, ancustomer needs to make a down payment of Rs 2,849 for the 4G and make 36 continuous monthly recharges of Rs 169. The customer will get a cash refund of Rs 500 after 18 months and another Rs 1,000 after 36 months, taking the total cash benefit to Rs 1500.

In case the customer does not wish to opt for the Rs 169 bundled plan, she/he has the flexibility of doing recharges of any denomination and validity as per individual requirements. However, to claim the cash refund benefit, recharges worth Rs 3,000 must be done within the first 18 months (to claim the first refund installment of Rs 500) and another Rs 3,000 over the next 18 months (to claim the second refund installment of Rs 1000).

The ownership of the is completely with the customer and there is no need to return the device to Airtel/ at any point to claim the cash benefit.