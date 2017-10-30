Jio effect: Airtel partners with Celkon, offers 4G smartphone at Rs 1349

India’s leading telecom
operator Bharti Airtel
on October 30 in partnership with Celkon
launched a 4G Android smartphone
for Rs 1,349. The phone comes bundled with Airtel's Rs 169 offer plan, which provides unlimited calls, and 500 MB data per day for 28 days.
The partnership is part of Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative, under which Airtel
plans to collaborate with device manufacturers to launch smartphones at the price of a feature phone.
In terms of specifications, the Celkon
Smart 4G smartphone
sports a 4-inch screen, dual-SIM slots and FM radio. The Android powered 4G smartphone
offers access to several apps on Google Play Store, including YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp. The device will also come preloaded with apps from Airtel
-- MyAirtel app, Wynk music and Airtel
TV.
The phone comes bundled with Airtel
Rs 169 offer plan, which provides unlimited calls, and 500 MB data per day for 28 days. Also, there is a cashback offer that entails to terms and conditions.
To avail a cashback offer, ancustomer needs to make a down payment of Rs 2,849 for the 4G smartphone
and make 36 continuous monthly recharges of Rs 169. The customer will get a cash refund of Rs 500 after 18 months and another Rs 1,000 after 36 months, taking the total cash benefit to Rs 1500.
In case the customer does not wish to opt for the Rs 169 bundled plan, she/he has the flexibility of doing recharges of any denomination and validity as per individual requirements. However, to claim the cash refund benefit, recharges worth Rs 3,000 must be done within the first 18 months (to claim the first refund installment of Rs 500) and another Rs 3,000 over the next 18 months (to claim the second refund installment of Rs 1000).
The ownership of the smartphone
is completely with the customer and there is no need to return the device to Airtel/Celkon
at any point to claim the cash benefit.
“We are pleased to partner with Celkon
in our endeavour to bring affordable smartphone
options to the market and build an ‘open ecosystem’ of low cost devices. Celkon
has strong brand affinity and deep distribution in southern Indian markets, and our partnership will enable us to serve a large set of customers with this affordable smartphone
proposition. Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ proposition has received an extremely positive response from customers and we look forward to bringing more device partners on-board in the near future,” said Raj Pudipeddi, Director – Consumer Business & CMO, Bharti Airtel
in a statement.
