Jio effect? Telecom industry is at its weakest, govt will have to step in

How did it get so bad?
The Indian Telecom
sector has been under pressure for the last 8 years because of rising competitive and capex
intensity. During this period the contribution of telecom
services to GDP
has declined from 2% of GDP
in FY09 to just 1.2% in FY17. The return ratios for the telecom
players has also consistently declined during the period and all the telecom companies
do not manage to earn their cost of capital because of continuous investments in spectrum
purchases. While competitive intensity has changed with entry and exit of players, the capex
intensity has consistently risen because of spectrum
auctions. The industry
at this juncture is at its weakest because of the high degree of financial leverage and margins impacted by rising competition from new player Reliance Jio.
In the current state, the industry
has insurmountable challenges which are leading to huge wave of industry
consolidation.
Industry structure is a key determinant for profitability
In the pre 2008 era, the Indian telecom industry
was one of the most lucrative markets marked by high growth rates and reasonably concentrated market. Spectrum
was not auctioned but given on subscriber-linked criteria. The system was not perfect and it could be gamed by telecom
operators. This led to flurry of new entrants in 2009 which led to significant crash in tariffs and sharp decline of telcos
profitability. After the crash in tariffs (which never recovered), the rising capex
for spectrum
led to increase in financial stress which has limited the incumbent telcos
ability to invest. Thus with the entry of Reliance Jio, industry
consolidation to augment capacities is the only viable solution. The industry
in totality has over capacity and the only way the demand versus supply will match in the future is through industry
consolidation.
Where do we go from here?
The industry
is now composed of three sets of players:
1) Established incumbents like Bharti, Vodafone
and Idea
Cellular which have executed well in the past and have strong brands. Vodafone
merger with Idea
will solve the capacity constraints of both the players
2) Weaker players like Telenor, MTS, RCOM, BSNL, MTNL
and Aircel
which are exiting or are consolidating for survival. Even after consolidation, the operators ability to invest will pose a challenge
3) Reliance Jio
which has defined the technological and strategic landscape.
In future, the industry
will see slower investments and more consolidation. With so much supply in the market, revenue will grow with usage albeit with a lag. We expect 11 per cent revenue CAGR
over the next 5 years but most of the growth will be back ended post industry
consolidation. The weaker players will have to exit but their debt
presents a structural problem for an exit. In this regard, the government might need to step in to improve the industry
profitability to ease the exit of players and solve the structural debt
issue. The government has many levers to improve the industry
profitability which include reducing service tax to spectrum
usage charges. All or any of these measures can improve the industry
profitability significantly.
Finally, little help from regulator
The Indian telecom industry
is at a critical juncture and faster improvement in profitability will be crucial for long-term health of the sector. Industry
consolidation is critical but government interventions to improve industry
profitability will help the sector immensely. The Indian telecom
sector has immense potential for growth but realising the potential is in the hands of government and regulator.
The author is Co-head of Research at Phillip Capital
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU