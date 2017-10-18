JioPhone vs Bharat-1: Micromax challenges RJio's 4G feature phone monopoly

Targeting the 500 million feature phone users of India, on October 17 launched the Bharat-1, a 4G LTE-enabled feature phone with true smartphone like capabilities, in partnership with BSNL.

Priced at Rs 2,200, the costs a tad higher than Reliance JioPhone, but the effective ownership cost of the phone after 3 years of use is lower than that of JioPhone.

Bundled with a BSNL connection, the Bharat-1 offers unlimited internet access, calling and SMS, along with free roaming, for a monthly recharge of Rs 97. According to Micromax, the effective cost of ownership will be Rs 3,364 after a year, against Rs 3,336 for Reliance Jio's After two years, the cost of ownership for BSNL will be Rs 4,528, compared with Rs 5,172 for JioPhone. And after three years, as the claim goes, BSNL's ownership cost will be Rs 5,692 if kept by the user, against JioPhone's Rs 6,008r.

Also, unlike JioPhone, the Bharat-1 does not come with a long list of terms and conditions of use or return clauses. The phone supports most network bands for 2G, 3G or 4G LTE connectivity, so it can be used with any network. Whereas, the Reliance JioPhone has in-build Jio connection and cannot be used with any other telecom operator.

The Bharat-1 phone also supports VoLTE which allows it to be used on network as well.

As for specifications and features, the Bharat-1 phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 processor, coupled with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. There is a 2.4-inch QVGA screen, which comes handy while playing multimedia content like live TV, movies and music. The image department is taken care of by a 2 megapixel primary camera and a VGA selfie camera. The device supports 22 of India’s regional languages and comes bundled with entertainment suite from Powering the device is a 2,000 mAh battery that keeps the show running.