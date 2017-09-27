JSW Energy to set up Rs 4k-cr electric car manufacturing plant in Gujarat

JSW Energy, part of the Sajjan Jindal-led Jindal Group, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government on Tuesday to set up a Rs 4,000-crore electric vehicle-manufacturing facility in the state.

The plant will have the capacity to make 200,000 electric vehicles every year, said Manoj Das, principal secretary of the industry and mines department of Gujarat. “They would also manufacture batteries and other allied items (electrical storage solutions, charging infrastructure),” he added.

The MoU for the plant was signed in the presence of Chief Minister and other officials. The plant is likely to come up at Vanod near Dasada in the Surendranagar district and is expected to create around 2,000 direct and 4,000 indirect jobs.

Das said the state government had convinced the promoters to locate the plant in the Surendranagar district, which is relatively less developed than the adjoining districts.

Elaborating on the project, a senior official said the car has been designed with a very simple engine and was expected to have minimal wear and tear.