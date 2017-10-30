Lack of e-payment solutions a bottleneck for MSMEs

E-commerce is transforming the global trade landscape and opening up the international market, but for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), especially from developing countries, considerable challenges prevent them from tapping into its potential. “New Pathways to E-commerce: A Global MSME Competitiveness Survey”, published by the International Trade Centre, polled over 2,200 MSMEs in 111 countries and identified the challenges they face when engaging in e-commerce. Stories of entrepreneurs building online business empires from their garages in Boston, ...