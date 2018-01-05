Lenders plan Aircel, GTL Infrastructure merger to clear combined debt

Lenders to Aircel and GTL Infrastructure have come up with a solution to clear the combined debt of the firms. They are looking at the option to merge the firms so that the new entity gets a stable earning.

The lenders are looking at March 31 as the deadline to initiate the merger. This comes after a proposed merger of Aircel with Reliance Communications (RCom) was called off, and banks are left with deteriorating financial health of the company as the Aircel’s shares are pledged with them. The lenders have also asked Maxis, the Malaysian promoter of Aircel, to bring ...