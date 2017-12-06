Let telcos undergoing debt restructuring surrender spectrum: IBA to DoT

-
As the telecom sector continues to experience severe stress, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has sought to allow mobile operators undergoing restructuring as part of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) schemes to surrender liberalised spectrum and refund any excess upfront payment associated with such spectrum.
In a letter dated November 29, addressed to Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Secretary Aruna Sundararajan, the IBA has also requested to expedite the process for announcing various relief measures for the telecom operators as it is becoming difficult for them to survive and service debt without immediate support of the government.
The total liabilities of the telecom industry amount to Rs 775,000 crore as on March 2017, of which bank borrowings and liabilities towards spectrum payment to DoT amount to Rs 580,000 crore.
Some of the mobile operators are undergoing financial restructuring under various RBI schemes. As part of the debt restructuring, the mobile operators have proposed to optimise their assets and monetise non-core assets, including their existing portfolio of spectrum to reduce debt and improve balance sheets.
Currently, tripartite agreements have been signed between banks, DoT and the mobile operators with banks getting the charge of spectrum either through assignment of licences or by negative lien.
"The government is requested to allow the mobile operators who are undergoing restructuring to surrender the liberalised/auction acquired spectrum," the letter said.
IBA said as most of the operators undergoing restructuring have borrowed from public sector banks, the government has been requested to refund any excess upfront payment made during the purchase of spectrum and cancel all future deferred spectrum payment liabilities associated with such spectrum.
"This money will be used for repaying the banks, which in turn prevent loans from turning into NPA. We understand that the government had allowed a similar facility to BSNL and MTNL in the past," the letter added.
The IBA has also requested to return bank guarantees submitted by the mobile operators to the DoT in respect of such spectrum to the operators without being enchased as it will help free up the critical working capital lines for these operators.
The telecom sector continues to face severe financial stress on account of falling revenues and EBITDA margins of almost every operator. The telecom industry has seen a decline in revenues and operating profit in FY 2016-17 for the first time.
The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of the telecom industry declined to Rs 39,777.55 crore in Q1 of FY18 from Rs 53,383.55 crore in Q1 of FY17.
The financial crisis forced the telecom sector to approach the government for policy support to overcome the current situation as the reduced revenues are not sufficient to meet the existing debt obligations and deferred payment commitment for spectrum.
Reliance Communications (RCom) and Aircel have already defaulted on their debt repayment obligations.
The inter-ministerial group (IMG) formed to address the financial stress in the sector has already recommended relief measures for the industry, which have also been approved by the Telecom Commission, which is the highest decision-making body of DoT. The proposals will go to the Cabinet for final approval.
As per the relief measures, the government will increase the timeframe for deferred spectrum payments to 16 years from the current 10 years, as well as a change in the calculation of interest for delayed payments.
