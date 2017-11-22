Mid-market remains under-served by mainstream PE: Siddharth Parekh

Earlier this week, announced the final close of their maiden fund at $120 million. Siddharth Parekh, Chairman Deepak Parekh’s younger son and co-founder Sumeet Nindrajog share their fund-raising experience with Ranju Sarkar.



How significant is this milestone for you? What will be the and exit period?



We are very excited to achieve the final closing milestone. The period for the fund is four years from our 1st close, i.e., January 2020, and the fund term ends in January 2024.It is always difficult to raise capital as a first time fund. With certain exceptions, fund-raising among Indian has also been impacted by performance of the last vintage of funds. However, we believe that investor sentiments have improved since 2015. LPs mainly look out for who bring differential skill-sets to the table: strong local relationships, experienced operating teams, track record of proven value-add in portfolio, etc.We believe that investing in mid-market is a good strategy as it remains under-served by the mainstream industry in India. We have a very robust pipeline and will look to close out 2-3 opportunities in the near future.While a large portion of our LPs are seasoned and established investors in private equity, we do have some first-time investors also as our LPs.We typically look for that have a demonstrated track record of growth, strong cash flows and high-integrity promoter/management teams. However, each potential is different and presents a unique set of opportunities; we evaluate these on a case-by-case basis.We evaluate the exit strategy for each potential portfolio company prior to making the It is not necessary for us to invest in 'IPO-ready' companies, however there should be some tangible avenue for exiting the opportunity given our return obligations to LPs.We will look to deploy the majority of capital from our existing fund and also generate meaningful returns to our investors before starting out on our next fund.