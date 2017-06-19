Motorola launches Moto C Plus for Rs 6,999; know the features and specs

Smartphone manufacturer Motorola, now backed by Lenovo, has launched the Plus in India at Rs 6,999. This smartphone, going on sale from June 20, exclusively on Flipkart, is dual-SIM, VoLTE-ready budget device aimed at tapping the price-conscious Indian consumer. It competes with a number of China-based manufacturers that have already stormed entry-level market with feature-rich affordable handsets.

In terms of specifications, the Plus sports a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720p) TFT screen and boots Android Nougat v7.0 operating system. It is powered by Mediatek MT6737 processor, which has four Cortex-A53 cores running at a frequency of 1.3 GHz each, coupled with Mali-T720MP2 graphic processing unit (GPU).

The smartphone features 16 GB of storage, expandable up to 32 GB using microSD card, and 2 GB of RAM. It sports an 8-megapixel (MP) rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and 2 MP front-facing selfie camera. Cameras on both ends are assisted with LED flash. The rear camera also offers features like geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, and ability to click HDR pictures and panorama.

The Plus weighs 162 g and supports Wi-Fi, hotspot and Bluetooth connectivity. The smartphone is powered by 4,000 mAh lithium polymer battery that supports fast charging with a 10 watt charger supplied along with the smartphone.