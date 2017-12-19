Natco a safer bet in volatile pharma pack

The Natco Pharma stock has been among the few outperformers from the pharma pack and given the recent news flow and the company’s growth prospects, there could be more gains for investors. While Natco launched the Hepatitis-B drug in India on Tuesday, it approved the closure of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) document over the last weekend.

But, most significant is last week’s news of Teva dropping patent litigation against Mylan (Natco’s marketing partner) with respect to the US launch of generics of Copaxone 40 mg injections. Thus the Copaxone ...