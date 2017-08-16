Now, pilots will have to serve one-year notice period: DGCA

Overruling objections from pilots, the Directorate General of has increased the notice period of commanders to one year from six months earlier. Co-pilots will continue to serve six months notice period.

The regulator issued new regulations today citing public interest. The said pilots were quitting jobs without notice leading to last minute cancellations and inconvenience to customers.

With the finalisation of the rule the and pilots are headed for another showdown. Pilots are set to challenge the regulation afresh arguing that the notice period is a contractual issue between them and their employer and the regulator had no role in it.

In June, protests over draft proposal, mooted in May, to increase notice period had turned ugly leading to police complaint against few pilots. The and National Aviatiors Guild had jointly filed a writ petition against in the But the court refused to hear plea calling it premature.

The unions have said that even with six months notice, it is "exceptionally difficult for pilots to obtain fresh employment", as other airlines are not willing to wait for such a long period and that extension from six months to a year is unreasonable and unjust. "With a one-year notice period it will be virtually impossible for a to leave one employment and join another and will be tantamount to forced labour," the petition said.

Pilots have claimed that the move has been initiated by the at the behest of airlines which want to cut wage bills and maximise profits.

The has said the notice period has been increased with the approval of the ministry and said the regulation will be applicable subject to decision of a pending writ petition in Delhi High Court.

The pilots will not be liable to serve the notice period in case the airline reduces salary or unfairly changes service conditions during notice period.