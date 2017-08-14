NPCI names Dilip Asbe as interim CEO, AP Hota retires

National Payments Corporation of India
(NPCI) said it has named its chief operating officer Dilip Abse as the CEO-in-charge by the board till a new incumbent assumes charge.
His appointment follows the retirement of MD and CEO AP Hota
following his retirement on August 10. Hota had headed NPCI
since its inception in 2010, said a statement from the organisation.
Hota spent most of his career in designing payment systems in India
introducing MICR, RTGS
and NEFT among others.
He led the Payments and Settlements Systems department of Reserve Bank
of India
(RBI) prior to joining NPCI.
Recently, NPCI
was in the news for hitting 1 billion transactions in July.
Asbe has also been a part of NPCI
since 2010. Together, Hota and Asbe, implemented payment processing platforms like Unified Payment Processing Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money
(BHIM), RuPay card network and Aadhar enabled Payment System (AePS) among others.
Asbe has worked in the digital payments sector since the beginning of his career.
