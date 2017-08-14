NPCI names Dilip Asbe as interim CEO, AP Hota retires

National Payments Corporation of (NPCI) said it has named its chief operating officer Dilip Abse as the CEO-in-charge by the board till a new incumbent assumes charge.

His appointment follows the retirement of MD and CEO following his retirement on August 10. Hota had headed since its inception in 2010, said a statement from the organisation.

Hota spent most of his career in designing payment systems in introducing MICR, and NEFT among He led the Payments and Settlements Systems department of of (RBI) prior to joining Recently, was in the news for hitting 1 billion transactions in July.

Asbe has also been a part of since 2010. Together, Hota and Asbe, implemented payment processing platforms like Unified Payment Processing Interface (UPI), (BHIM), RuPay card network and Aadhar enabled Payment System (AePS) among

Asbe has worked in the digital payments sector since the beginning of his career.