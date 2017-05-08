Nubia launches Amazon exclusive M2 Lite for Rs 13,999

-
|Tech Specifications
|Basic Information
|Height: 155.73mm
|Width: 76.73mm
|Thickness: 7.68mm
|Weight: 164g
|RAM: 4GB
|ROM: 32GB
|Colors: Black Gold
|Camera
|Rear camera
|13MP
|Stacked CMOS
|High-transparency Organic Glass Lens
|5-pieces Motor Drive Lens
|F2.2 Aperture
|NeoVision 6.5
|Front camera
|16MP
|BSI CMOS
|5P Lens
|F2.0 Aperture
|79.8° Wide Angle
|Skin Retouching 2.0
|Display
|Size: 5.5 inch
|Resolution: 1280x720
|Color saturation: 80%
|Display technology: TFT Display
|Manufacturing process: GFF
|Processor
|MTK MT6750
|Quard Core 4xA53 1.5GHz
|Quard Core 4xA53 1.0GHz
|28nm HPM Process
|64-bit
|Mali-T860 GPU, 700 MHz
|Memory
|RAM
|4GB
|Single channel
|LPDDR3 667MHz
|ROM
|32GB
|eMMC 5.1
|MicroSD?TF?card: up to 128GB
|OTG supported : up to 128GB
|Wireless function
|802.11 b/g/n/a wireless networks Supports 5GHz and 2.4GHz
|Bluetooth 4.0, Supports BLE
|Operation System
|nubia UI 4.0 based on Android M
|NeoVision 6
|Battery
|Lithium-ion polymer battery
|3000mAh(typ)
|Non-removable
