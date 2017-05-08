Company
Nubia launches Amazon exclusive M2 Lite for Rs 13,999

The Nubia M2 lite features 32 GB internal memory coupled with 4 GB of RAM

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Nubia launches M2 Lite smartphone for Rs 13,999 in India. The smartphone features sleek 7.55 mm frame and would be available in black gold colour exclusively on Amazon.in starting from 09 May, 2017 at 12:00 PM.

The M2 lite features 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720p) TFT screen covered with 2.5D glass for swift figure gestures. Powering the device is Mediatek MTK MT6750 processor, which is built on 28nm processing unit and runs on octa-cores -- 4 x 1.5GHz, 4 x 1.0GHz. 

The Nubia M2 lite features 32 GB internal memory coupled with 4 GB of RAM. There is an external memory card slot that supports memory expansion to 128 GB using microSD card. The smartphone sports 13-megapixel (MP) rear camera and 16 MP front facing camera. The camera at rear and front supports NeoVision 6.0, which is an enhancement suite developed by Nubia for clearer, sharper pictures. 

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Eric Hu, Country Head, nubia India said, “Nubia as a brand identifies with the youth. In India we see young people with a lot of energy, passion and desire to do more in society. M2 Lite is a product inspired by such youngsters who are creating a mark in society. We have created a product that looks stylish, matches the aspiration levels and performs superlatively. Be yourself is not just a tagline we believe in it and with the M2 Lite our customers can capture moments that our true to their style. ”

Here is the detailed specifications of the device:

Tech Specifications
Basic Information Height: 155.73mm
Width: 76.73mm
Thickness: 7.68mm
Weight: 164g
RAM: 4GB
ROM: 32GB
Colors: Black Gold
Camera Rear camera
13MP
Stacked CMOS
High-transparency Organic Glass Lens
5-pieces Motor Drive Lens 
F2.2 Aperture
NeoVision 6.5
Front camera
16MP
BSI CMOS
5P Lens
F2.0 Aperture
79.8° Wide Angle
Skin Retouching 2.0
Display Size: 5.5 inch
Resolution: 1280x720
Color saturation: 80%
Display technology: TFT Display
Manufacturing process: GFF
Processor MTK MT6750
Quard Core  4xA53 1.5GHz
Quard Core  4xA53 1.0GHz
28nm HPM Process
64-bit
Mali-T860 GPU, 700 MHz 
Memory RAM
4GB
Single channel
LPDDR3 667MHz
ROM
32GB
eMMC 5.1
MicroSD?TF?card: up to 128GB
OTG supported : up to 128GB
Wireless function
802.11 b/g/n/a wireless networks Supports 5GHz and 2.4GHz
Bluetooth 4.0, Supports BLE
Operation System nubia UI 4.0 based on Android M
NeoVision 6
Battery Lithium-ion polymer battery
3000mAh(typ)
Non-removable

