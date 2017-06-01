Nubia N17 mini smartphone to be launched this week: All you need to know

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Nubia, backed by electronics major ZTE, is gearing up to launch its dual-camera-based ‘N17 mini’ smartphone in India, sometime this week.

The smartphone was first unveiled in China in April and the device is a successor to the Z11 mini, launched in India last year. smartphones are known for their imaging capabilities and the is the company’s first smartphone that sports dual- at the rear.

Coming to the specifications, the sports vivid 5.2-inch full-HD display covered with curved Gorilla Glass protection to protect the screen from unwanted accidental scratches and drops. The dual-sim VoLTE-enabled smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 chipset and offers 64 GB of storage with 4 GB of RAM. There is another higher version of the smartphone that comes with Snapdragon 653 chipset, 64 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM. It remains to be seen if both the variants find their way in the price-conscious Indian mobile phone market.

The features USB type-C port for charging and data transfers. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back that doubles as feature key to take extended screenshots as well.

is one the major attractions of the device. The smartphone sports 13-megapixel dual cameras at the rear that support phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) and are assisted with bright LED flash. The dual cameras at the rear are capable of capturing real monochrome shots, thanks to dedicated monochrome sensor. The cameras at the rear offer aperture adjustment from f/1.0 to f/16.0. The smartphone sports 16 MP front facing with 80-degree wide-angle lens for extended point of view.





ALSO READ: Coolpad Cool 1: Device with 'Cool' features The smartphone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and comes in Elegant Black, Gold Black, Champagne Gold and Red colour options. In India, the smartphone might be available in limited colour options; we will have to wait till the official launch to confirm.