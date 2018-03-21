Odisha slaps Rs 83 bn demand notice on Coal India firm for illegal mining

The Odisha government has slapped a demand notice of Rs 82.97 billion on Ltd (MCL), the second largest subsidiary of India Ltd (CIL), for unlawful production of in violation of environmental clearance (EC).

The state is also in the process of sending demand notices of Rs 45 billion to some of the large miners including Tata Steel, Jindal Stainless, (IMFA) and state Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) for similar violations.

This follows Odisha government's decision to extend the scope of the order on illegal iron ore and mining in the state, in which the Apex court had interpreted the section 21 (5) of the mines and mineral development and regulation (MMDR) Act differently.

Whereas under relevant section of the Act was earlier perceived to be mining outside the leasehold area, the August 2, 2017 order of the court inferred that raising of ore without the requisite support of environment and forest clearances (FC) would also be considered as

Hence, the court asked the state government to recover the amount equivalent to the price of mineral so raised as compensation. The period for which the irregularities were taken into account was from 2000-01 to 2010-11.

Though the court order came while disposing of a case relating to of iron ore and in Odisha, the state government has decided to expand the scope of the judgement to other minerals like coal, chromite, bauxite and lime stone as the court in general has given a new interpretation to the section 21 (5) of the Act which governs mining of all major minerals.

So, after collecting more than Rs 117 billion compensation from the errant iron ore and miners who had excavated beyond their EC and FC sanctions, the state government has focused its attention on similar violations in other minerals.

In response to the show cause notice from the Odisha government preceding the demand notice, India subsidiary had stated that the ramification of the judgement should not be applicable to them as it pertained to iron ore and leases. Besides, they argued that they being guided by Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Act, 1957, the changes in interpretation of section 21 (5) of Act should no way affect them.

However, the state government has rejected the plea saying the Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Act is applicable only for acquisition of land for excavation, while the mining activity is governed by Act.

Meanwhile, the state is working out the compensation demand for EC violations by some of the leading chromite miners.

The amount is estimated at about Rs 45 billion. The errant include state-owned Odisha Mining Corporation (Rs 16.6 billion), (Rs 15.75 billion), (Rs 1.26 billion), IMFA (Rs1.4 billion), (Rs 3 billion), (Rs 2.01 billion), IDCOL (Rs 3.37 billion), Misrilal (RS 0.42 billion), B C Mohanty (Rs 1.22 billion). The demand notices will be sent to them soon, said the sources.