The three state-owned (OMCs) are on a solarisation spree, to reduce “consumption of hydrocarbon fuels” and “improve public perception” of themselves.

They are offering a subsidy to their cooking gas (LPG) and motor fuel pump dealers to install solar rooftop systems at their units. There are close to 50,000 petrol/diesel outlets in the country and around 18,000 distributors.

Of the three, has set an initial target of 5,000 locations in 2018.

“Solarisation has manifold advantages as a source of energy in our retail network. It is not only a green alternative for power generation vis-à-vis the traditional DG (diesel generator) sets but leads to reduced consumption of and lowers carbon footprints,” goes a circular issued by the OMCs to its dealers, reviewed by Business Standard.

Also, that such a move would send a positive message to customers about their “marketing channels and commitment to the environment, thus boosting the public perception of the corporation as a responsible business entity”.

The OMCs have also enlisted regional suppliers of solar power systems. Dealers have been mandated to take the latter’s services to avail of the subsidy, which is 55-65 per cent of the cost. A costs Rs 300,000-1,100,000 with battery back-up and Rs 250,000-900,000 without this.

The move comes after the central government discontinued all subsidy and support programmes for equipment. There is also currently no subsidy for installing solar rooftops or any other system in commercial establishments. Till two years earlier, there was central finance assistance for solar equipment makers and interest-free loan schemes for buyers.

Also, the ministry of new and had a ‘channel partner’ scheme under which it enlisted certified which could sell solar power systems. This has also been discontinued.

The OMCs have enlisted a little more than two dozen which supply solar rooftop systems. Dealers opting for the subsidy would be required to connect the maximum facility with the solar power system. There is also an option for dealers to feed the surplus power generated into the grid and earn a discount on the supply coming from the conventional grid.