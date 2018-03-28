Ola, Uber in talks to merge in India; deal said to be brokered by SoftBank

Hot on the heels of Uber selling its Southeast Asia unit to rival Grab, talks between Ola and the US firm for a potential merger of their India ride hailing units has gathered steam, a deal that is being brokered by Japanese investment giant Softbank, which is a common investor in both the Sources close to the development confirmed that while talks between Uber and Ola have been on for the past twelve months or so, they have gathered intensity in the past few days. They said that Ola will acquire the Indian unit of Uber, but the finer details of the deal, which could be disclosed in the coming months are still being discussed. Softbank, which is largely said to be behind the sale of Uber’s Southeast Asia unit to is once again the key driver behind the deal that could see consolidation in India’s ride hailing market. The Japanese company is the largest shareholder in both Uber and Ola, controlling 15% and 25% stakes in the two respectively. “Talks have been on between senior executives at both firms,” said one of the persons with knowledge of the deal, declining to state who the officials were given that the information was not public. Both Ola and declined to comment on the development, while Uber spokesperson said, "I would like to clarify on record that there is no conversation currently in progress and neither is there any announcement in the pipeline around a Merger/ Acquisition of/ by Uber by/of any local competitor. Given that we are on record clarifying and also sharing a statement from our Global CEO, a key decision maker, I would urge you to please take this into consideration unless you have someone on record confirming this development." The deal to sell its India unit to Ola will mark Uber’s fourth large retreat globally. The company has so far sold its China unit to rival Didi, its Russian unit to local player Yandex and earlier this week announced that it was selling its Southeast Asia unit to for a 27.5% stake in the combined entity. Ola claims to have close to a million drivers on its platform, including drivers for cabs, autorickshaws, bikes and a few other vehicle categories it has on its platform. It is also present in a little over 100 cities in India, far more than its rival Uber currently operate in. Earlier this year, Ola also launched its service in Australia, its first foray outside its home market.

While both claim leadership in terms of market share, independent analysts peg that the gap between the two firms is not that large. This has been a major point of contention in the truce talks between Uber and Ola for a while now. Both were previously seen to cut driver earnings simultaneously which experts said was indicative of a peace treaty between the two.

Uber, which is under immense pressure from investors to go public, is looking to do away with units where it is seeing significant cash burn. In India, the company is estimated to burn between $22-25 million every month, which while significant, is still far less than what it was burning in markets such as China and Southeast Asia.

Ola’s cash burn is said to be slightly lower than that of Uber, but not by much.

During his visit to India last month, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, had said that while it was fun to speculate the Uber was on its way out of India, the market continued to be a big focus for it.

“I think we’re going to be quite aggressive in India as far as investment goes. One of the great structural advantages that we have at Uber is that we have many profit pools. Those profit pools in the mature markets in the US and Europe, allow us to actually lean into some of the developing markets,” Khosrowshahi had said in an interview with a television channel.