ONGC deal will benefit in terms of crude procurement, says HPCL CMD

The state-run (HPCL) is set to usher in a new era with ready to grab a majority stake in the company by January end. On the backdrop of that, HPCL chairman and managing director talks to Shine Jacob about the deal and likely MRPL acquisition. What does this mean to HPCL? The first thing is that HPCL has a big marketing set up in place. However, we are short of The deal will help HPCL further its ONGC subsidiary Mangalore Refineries and (MRPL) is into refining but has no substantial marketing presence. Hence, the deal will be a win-win situation for both the Moreover, the deal will be an advantage in terms of crude procurement and marketing supply for both the

I believe that this will be vital for India’s energy sector in India as having a presence in both upstream and downstream will help us to deal with the volatility in crude in a better way.

Will your focus on petrochemical sector be getting a boost?

ALSO READ: ONGC to acquire govt's entire 51.1% stake in HPCL for Rs 369.15 bn We are now not into Only recently we have set up a new department for The deal will be a substantial gain for both the in the petrochemical portfolio as further consolidation can happen in this regard.

What is your take on the pricing of the deal?

Pricing is something that has to be discussed between the buyer and the seller. They must have done their due diligence before the deal. Hence it is not fair from my side to comment on that. From my end, we may not require any approval now and it is upon ONGC to take shareholder approval if required.