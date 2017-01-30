Company
Is Vodafone's search for an Indian partner finally over?
Business Standard

Online retail growth slowed 15-fold in 2016

RedSeer study maintains likelihood of fourfold growth in next 4 years with Amazon leading the pack

Bengaluru 

Growth in India's online retail market fell to 12 per cent in 2016, a 15-times drop. Homegrown giants Flipkart and Snapdeal faced adverse business challenges as US rival Amazon stepped on the growth pedal. According to market research firm RedSeer Consulting, the e-retail market in India had grown by 180 per cent in 2015, to $13 billion (nearly Rs 89,000 crore). In calendar year 2016, sales were $14.5 bn, a big slowing in the pace. "The biggest impact of this adverse market condition was faced by the established players like Flipkart and Snapdeal, whose growth ...

