Pricing pressure, high costs dent pharma firms' margins

A slump in domestic and coupled with increased investment in research and development (R&D) has put a squeeze on pharmaceutical companies’ profit margins. These firms have also guided for muted growth in the current financial year due to continued headwinds in key markets.

Sun Pharma’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins nearly halved on a year-on-year basis to 17.1 per cent in the first quarter of FY18, while Lupin’s margin came down by 1,100 basis points to 21 per cent in the same period. Aurobindo Pharma and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, too, have seen a decline in Ebidta margins on lower sales.

While the continue to see price erosion in the US market owing to consolidation in distribution channels and intensified competition, domestic sales came under pressure in the first quarter because of the good and service tax (GST) implementation. Except Glenmark, all other top saw a decline in domestic sales on account of destocking by distributors ahead of the roll-out on July 1.

The strengthening of the rupee against the dollar by about 5 per cent, too, contributed to the decline in and margins.

At the start of the current fiscal year, had indicated that FY18 would be a challenging year. Now, the drug maker has trimmed its margin guidance for the year to 21-23 per cent from 26-28 per cent.

In a post-result conference call, Lupin’s Managing Director Nilesh Gupta mentioned higher-than-anticipated pricing pressure in diabetes drug Glumetza, rupee appreciation, and impact as factors for the revision in margin guidance.

has guided for single-digit decline in FY18 and 20-22 per cent Ebidta margin in the second half of the financial year. “We are aware that this is not what investors expect from us, and we will try to improve,” the company’s managing director, Dilip Shanghvi, said in a conference call after the results.

Increased operating expenses and R&D costs also impacted margins. Domestic are investing heavily to build a pipeline of specialty and complex drugs, and these added costs have had a negative impact on margins.

“We have a strong pipeline of products. We have three-four high-quality dermatology launches this year. We have another three-four products where we are second generic. From a perspective, we feel pretty good about the US market,” said Glenmark Managing Director Glenn Saldanha in a recent interaction.

Sharvil Patel, managing director of Cadila Healthcare, said the impact on sales was wearing off but some teething issues would take time to resolve. “We will wait for this quarter to gauge the impact of on the domestic market,” Patel said.

Cadila has readied a pipeline for the US, and the company expects to launch at least 40 products in that market in FY18. “There is a pricing pressure in the US market due to consolidation and higher number of approvals. We expect high single-digit to low double-digit price erosion to continue in the US market. However our volumes are steady and our existing business is growing. Further, with the steady flow of launches, we expect our to be stable,” he added.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals said there was no slowdown in demand in the domestic market and, therefore, the impact would wear off in the coming quarters. Similarly, Alembic Pharma believes that while domestic sales might not reach pre-April levels soon, recovery is already in motion.

“We expect year-on-year growth in the domestic market between July and December,” said R K Baheti, director, finance, Alembic Pharma. Alembic's domestic sales came in at Rs 236 crore for Q1FY18 as against Rs 299 crore for the same period in last year.