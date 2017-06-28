Qualcomm announces fingerprint sensor that works through display, glass

Qualcomm, a global leader in semiconductors and telecommunication equipment, on Wednesday announced next generation ultrasonic fingerprint solutions that can be mounted under the device display, glass
and metal
body. The Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors
is an enhanced version of Qualcomm Snapdragon
Sense ID fingerprint technology and is unveiled today at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017.
The enhanced fingerprint sensors
from the stable of Qualcomm
are capable of scanning through display, thick glass
and metal.
It also allows underwater operation, heartbeat and blood flow detection for improved and enhanced authentication.
“We are excited to announce Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors
because they can be designed to support sleeker, cutting-edge form factors, unique mobile authentication experiences, and enhanced security authentication,” said Seshu Madhavapeddy, vice president, product management, Qualcomm
Technologies, Inc.
Qualcomm
fingerprint sensor for display
is the mobile industry’s first commercially announced multi-functional ultrasonic solution capable of scanning through OLED display
stacks of up to 1200um, along with enrolling and matching.
The new suite of features, compared to the previous generation, supports more design flexibility for operators and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) by making it easier to differentiate products with unique form factors and advanced features and designs.
Qualcomm fingerprint sensors
for glass
and metal
are expected to be available to OEMs this month, and are expected to arrive in commercial devices in the first half of 2018. Qualcomm
Fingerprint Sensor for Display
is expected to be available for OEMs to evaluate in the fourth quarter of 2017.
