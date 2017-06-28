Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Gionee inks pact with Reliance Jio to offer up to 60 GB extra data
Business Standard

Qualcomm announces fingerprint sensor that works through display, glass

Qualcomm fingerprint sensors for glass and metal are expected to be available to OEMs this month

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Qualcomm announces fingerprint sensor that work through display, glass

Qualcomm, a global leader in semiconductors and telecommunication equipment, on Wednesday announced next generation ultrasonic fingerprint solutions that can be mounted under the device display, glass and metal body. The Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors is an enhanced version of Qualcomm Snapdragon Sense ID fingerprint technology and is unveiled today at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017.

The enhanced fingerprint sensors from the stable of Qualcomm are capable of scanning through display, thick glass and metal. It also allows underwater operation, heartbeat and blood flow detection for improved and enhanced authentication.

“We are excited to announce Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors because they can be designed to support sleeker, cutting-edge form factors, unique mobile authentication experiences, and enhanced security authentication,” said Seshu Madhavapeddy, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm fingerprint sensor for display is the mobile industry’s first commercially announced multi-functional ultrasonic solution capable of scanning through OLED display stacks of up to 1200um, along with enrolling and matching. 

Qualcomm fingerprint sensors are designed as both an integrated solution with Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platforms, and as standalone sensors that can be used with other non-Snapdragon Platforms. Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors for Glass and Metal are designed to be compatible with the recently announced Snapdragon 660 and 630 Mobile Platforms, and Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors for Display, Glass and Metal are designed to be compatible with future Snapdragon Mobile Platforms and non-Snapdragon platforms. 

The new suite of features, compared to the previous generation, supports more design flexibility for operators and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) by making it easier to differentiate products with unique form factors and advanced features and designs. 

Qualcomm fingerprint sensors for glass and metal are expected to be available to OEMs this month, and are expected to arrive in commercial devices in the first half of 2018. Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensor for Display is expected to be available for OEMs to evaluate in the fourth quarter of 2017. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Qualcomm announces fingerprint sensor that works through display, glass

Qualcomm fingerprint sensors for glass and metal are expected to be available to OEMs this month

Qualcomm fingerprint sensors for glass and metal are expected to be available to OEMs this month
Qualcomm, a global leader in semiconductors and telecommunication equipment, on Wednesday announced next generation ultrasonic fingerprint solutions that can be mounted under the device display, glass and metal body. The Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors is an enhanced version of Qualcomm Snapdragon Sense ID fingerprint technology and is unveiled today at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017.

The enhanced fingerprint sensors from the stable of Qualcomm are capable of scanning through display, thick glass and metal. It also allows underwater operation, heartbeat and blood flow detection for improved and enhanced authentication.

“We are excited to announce Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors because they can be designed to support sleeker, cutting-edge form factors, unique mobile authentication experiences, and enhanced security authentication,” said Seshu Madhavapeddy, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm fingerprint sensor for display is the mobile industry’s first commercially announced multi-functional ultrasonic solution capable of scanning through OLED display stacks of up to 1200um, along with enrolling and matching. 

Qualcomm fingerprint sensors are designed as both an integrated solution with Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platforms, and as standalone sensors that can be used with other non-Snapdragon Platforms. Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors for Glass and Metal are designed to be compatible with the recently announced Snapdragon 660 and 630 Mobile Platforms, and Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors for Display, Glass and Metal are designed to be compatible with future Snapdragon Mobile Platforms and non-Snapdragon platforms. 

The new suite of features, compared to the previous generation, supports more design flexibility for operators and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) by making it easier to differentiate products with unique form factors and advanced features and designs. 

Qualcomm fingerprint sensors for glass and metal are expected to be available to OEMs this month, and are expected to arrive in commercial devices in the first half of 2018. Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensor for Display is expected to be available for OEMs to evaluate in the fourth quarter of 2017. 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Qualcomm announces fingerprint sensor that works through display, glass

Qualcomm fingerprint sensors for glass and metal are expected to be available to OEMs this month

Qualcomm, a global leader in semiconductors and telecommunication equipment, on Wednesday announced next generation ultrasonic fingerprint solutions that can be mounted under the device display, glass and metal body. The Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors is an enhanced version of Qualcomm Snapdragon Sense ID fingerprint technology and is unveiled today at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017.

The enhanced fingerprint sensors from the stable of Qualcomm are capable of scanning through display, thick glass and metal. It also allows underwater operation, heartbeat and blood flow detection for improved and enhanced authentication.

“We are excited to announce Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors because they can be designed to support sleeker, cutting-edge form factors, unique mobile authentication experiences, and enhanced security authentication,” said Seshu Madhavapeddy, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm fingerprint sensor for display is the mobile industry’s first commercially announced multi-functional ultrasonic solution capable of scanning through OLED display stacks of up to 1200um, along with enrolling and matching. 

Qualcomm fingerprint sensors are designed as both an integrated solution with Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platforms, and as standalone sensors that can be used with other non-Snapdragon Platforms. Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors for Glass and Metal are designed to be compatible with the recently announced Snapdragon 660 and 630 Mobile Platforms, and Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors for Display, Glass and Metal are designed to be compatible with future Snapdragon Mobile Platforms and non-Snapdragon platforms. 

The new suite of features, compared to the previous generation, supports more design flexibility for operators and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) by making it easier to differentiate products with unique form factors and advanced features and designs. 

Qualcomm fingerprint sensors for glass and metal are expected to be available to OEMs this month, and are expected to arrive in commercial devices in the first half of 2018. Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensor for Display is expected to be available for OEMs to evaluate in the fourth quarter of 2017. 

image
Business Standard
177 22