Qualcomm, a global leader in semiconductors and telecommunication equipment, on Wednesday announced next generation ultrasonic fingerprint solutions that can be mounted under the device display, and body. The is an enhanced version of Sense ID fingerprint technology and is unveiled today at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017.

The enhanced from the stable of are capable of scanning through display, thick and It also allows underwater operation, heartbeat and blood flow detection for improved and enhanced authentication.

“We are excited to announce because they can be designed to support sleeker, cutting-edge form factors, unique mobile authentication experiences, and enhanced security authentication,” said Seshu Madhavapeddy, vice president, product management, Technologies, Inc.

fingerprint sensor for is the mobile industry’s first commercially announced multi-functional ultrasonic solution capable of scanning through OLED stacks of up to 1200um, along with enrolling and matching.

are designed as both an integrated solution with Mobile Platforms, and as standalone sensors that can be used with other non- Platforms. for and are designed to be compatible with the recently announced 660 and 630 Mobile Platforms, and for Display, and are designed to be compatible with future Mobile Platforms and non- platforms.

The new suite of features, compared to the previous generation, supports more design flexibility for operators and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) by making it easier to differentiate products with unique form factors and advanced features and designs.

for and are expected to be available to OEMs this month, and are expected to arrive in commercial devices in the first half of 2018. Fingerprint Sensor for is expected to be available for OEMs to evaluate in the fourth quarter of 2017.