Realty firms struggle with record Rs 99,000-cr unsold inventory

firms are once again adding inventory at a faster clip as sales offtake fails to keep pace with the rising supply of new properties. At the end of March this year, top listed developers were sitting on unsold inventory worth Rs 99,000 crore. If receivables (the amount due from buyers for partial sales) are included, the amount comes up to Rs 1.16 lakh crore, highest in the last decade. The total value of unsold inventory is equivalent to 26 months’ worth of sales and highest in the last seven years. This was around 23 months during the end of FY16.



The sector, however, saw a mild improvement in terms of inventory to sales ratio during the first half of current financial year with net sales growing faster than inventory during the April-June 2017 period. Net sales was up 5.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) during the first half, slightly better than 5.2 per cent y-o-y growth in inventory during the period. Based on first-half numbers, inventories are now equivalent to 25 months of sales — up from 23 months’ worth of inventory at the end of FY16. (See chart)





G. Chokkalingam, MD, Equinomics Research and Advisory.