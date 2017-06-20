Reliance Jio is still a second option for 82% telecom users

-
Reliance Jio Infocomm has managed to expand its subscriber base to a staggering 112 million but only 18 per cent of the subscribers use Jio’s service as standalone and the other 82 per cent use it as their secondary connection, according to a report released by Bengaluru-based market research agency Velocity MR.
Reliance Jio disrupted the telecom space with its affordable plans wherein consumers are charged only for data consumption and other services such as voice calls, SMS and apps are offered as complimentary services. The company still managed to retain most of its subscriber base even after the end of the promotional trial offer wherein services of Reliance Jio were offered free for a period of 6 months – September 2016 - February 2017.
Most of the Reliance Jio consumers are pre-paid users and it has a very limited postpaid user base.
Through its disruptive tariff plans, offers and schemes, Reliance Jio has managed to build a strong subscriber base and about 86 per cent of Jio users intend to continue using its services in the future, despite call drop issues.
On connectivity-related parameters including call drop, call quality, voice quality, internet speed and data charges, the Reliance Jio services are ranked much lower than the incumbents, according to a report in the Hindu Business Line.
The study by Velocity MR was conducted among 2,000 respondents across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kochi.