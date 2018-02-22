Rolls Royce unveils 'costliest car in India' Phantom for Rs 95 million

on Thursday announced the launch of New Phantom for the Indian market in Chennai. has been priced at Rs 95 million and from Rs 113.5 million, inclusive of a four-year service package and regional warranty, 24-hour roadside support. Pricing depends on customer specification, with all Phantoms built bespoke. This makes the car most expensive in the country. It may be noted in 2016 was stopped to pave way for the New Phantom globally. Paul Harris, Asia Pacific Regional Director, Rolls Royce Motor Cars, said that waiting period for the car is around nine months as the company got only 4,000 capacity for the global market. Rolls Royce Motor offers Ghost SWB (Rs 63 million), Ghost EWB (Rs 73-75 million), Wraith ( Rs 71 million), Dawn (Rs 78.5 million) and Phantom (Rs 93 million to Rs 135 million). The prices have gone up substantially post GST and taxation in Budget for all imported CBUs. The total increase is calculated at around 27 per cent.

Speaking at the launch, Vasanthi Bhupati, Managing Director for Motor Cars Chennai and KUN Exclusive said, “Phantom has always been a sign of success and a symbol of authority in India. New Phantom is the latest iteration of the revered flagship of the brand, with a bold yet elegant design underpinned by engineering attention to detail. It is a moving showcase of luxury, world-class technology and handcrafted quality.”

She added, “for well over a century, has been a global icon for luxury manufacturing excellence, with India an important part of the brand’s history.