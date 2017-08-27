Safety, security top women car buyers' expectations: Study

Safety, security, and convenience are key expectations in the features and services women buyers seek in their cars, according to Women Automotive Buyer Study published by PremonAsia, an automotive industry focused consulting firm. A few of the interesting findings of the study include: On the security front, women prefer and want live tracking car’s service through mobile app, pick and drop facility for car service, security alarm system, 24-hour roadside assistance, rear camera and automatic door closing system. Despite the emergence of aggregator cab service providers such as ...