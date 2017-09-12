South Korean smartphone major Samsung on Tuesday launched the Galaxy Note 8 in India at Rs 67,900. The most awaited Note-series device has drawn a lot of interest from customers, and this was evident from the fact that as many as 250,000 people had pre-booked the device across the country even before its launch.

Historically, the Note-series device featured enhanced Galaxy S-series design, clubbed with Samsung’s proprietary S-Pen features. But the new flagship Galaxy Note 8 takes the smartphone game a step forward. Including a dual camera set-up, a first for Samsung smartphones, and S-Pen feature, has become much more useful than ever.

Based on the specifications, the Galaxy Note 8 might not be a major improvement over Galaxy S8+ but is ahead in the flagship race. The smartphone comes bundled with S-Pen specific productivity tools that any other flagship smartphone, including Samsung’s own, lacks.

The Note 8 features a 6.3-inch super AMOLED curved screen in the 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is a bit thicker than Galaxy S8+ that brings extra frame space between the curved screen and curved glass back, making it easier to hold and operate. The innards are almost the same with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC or Exynos 8895 SoC ticking under the hood.

One of the camera sensors in the dual-camera module of the Galaxy Note 8 uses a 12-megapixel sensor that has been taken from Galaxy S8 and the wide-angle 12 MP sensor that extends the area of view to bring more objects in the frame. The Galaxy Note 8 camera takes different approach from what other dual-camera flagships such as OnePlus5 offers. OnePlus5 uses dual-camera to blur the background by using depth of field algorithms and achieve 1.6x optical zoom.

The Galaxy Note 8 comes with an option of 64/128/256 GB internal storage, expandable via microSD card, coupled with 6 GB RAM. The fingerprint scanner is mounted at the rear alongside camera module and there is 3.5mm audio jack too.