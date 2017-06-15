Samsung Pay or Samsung Pay Mini, which is better? Here is how they differ

on Wednesday unveiled the Samsung Pay Mini, a new iteration of its serviceSamsung Pay, along with the launch of the Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro in India. The would support services, earlier restricted only to premium devices, in mid-range smartphones as well.

The Samsung Pay is a secure and easy-to-use mobile payment service available exclusively on select devices. The Samsung Pay mobile payment service supports Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) and Near Field Communication (NFC) technologies. It replicates physical cards like debit or credit cards to make payments on card terminals, so it does not require internet services; it can work offline and be used just like credit or debit cards -- without the lengthy process -- for making payments.

The Samsung Pay Mini, on the other hand, is a stripped-down version of Samsung Pay that enables digital transactions using Paytm and Unified Payment Interface (UPI). Unlike Samsung Pay, the ‘Mini’ version does not work without internet. There is no way you can save your debit card and credit card information in the app, so the usage of is limited to digital transactions using Paytm wallet and UPI.