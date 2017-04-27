Singh brothers question Daiichi allegations of misrepresentation in HC

Lawyer Harish Salve, appearing on behalf of ex- promoters and Shivinder Singh, told on Wednesday that Sankyo had full knowledge of all affairs of at the time of stake purchase in the company in 2008.

Highlighting e-mails of Daiichi’s top brass during the time of negotiations, Salve told court the Japanese pharmaceutical major’s claims of misrepresentation of critical information about was a farce to extract unjustified reparations from the Singh brothers. “Even after knowledge of the situation, bought the company. Now they (Daiichi) make tall claims of misrepresentation. These (Daiichi’s senior management) are hardened negotiators, not simpletons being misled in any manner,” said Salve.

The lawyer also showed court that chose to retain shares even after the alleged misrepresentation had come to light, at a time when they could have terminated the contract and returned them. Instead, he said, these shares were later sold to Sun Pharmaceutical for a profit of Rs 2,800 crore, in addition to tax benefits the company received in Japan.

Salve also questioned the validity of the arbitral award, which he said was not a contractual dispute capable of being entertained by the “The could have only awarded contractual damages, not consequential ones.” said Salve.

Arguing against the amount of the award, the Singh brothers’ lawyer also mentioned that the determined the damages looking at the time value of money from the date of the purchase and took no notice of the sale to Sun Pharmaceutical at a profit. “How they (the tribunal) have come to this computation of damages is remarkable,” added Salve.

Daiichi’s enforcement of the April 2016 Singapore arbitral award, along with an additional claim of Rs 1,000 crore in interest and lawyers’ fees comes on the backdrop of actions initiated by the Japanese company against the former promoters in relation to the purchase of a majority stake in the Indian pharmaceutical enterprise. The Japanese company had alleged that the stake sale was made through the concealment and misrepresentation of critical information regarding and Department of Justice proceedings, which cost $550 million in settlement fees in the year 2013.

On March 6, the court had directed the Singh brothers to inform it before transferring any of un-encumbered assets in a bid to secure the amount of the award. The case is listed for further arguments on April 28.