SlicePay: Buy now, pay later for college students

With an increasing number of youngsters preferring to shop online, the appetite for credit has surged manifold, leading to a rise in alternative lenders. SlicePay, which enables college students and youngsters to buy products and services on equated monthly instalments (EMIs), is leaving no stone unturned to grab this opportunity. Recently, the buy-now, pay-later artificial intelligence-based credit platform, founded in 2014 by Rajan Bajaj and Deepak Malhotra, raised $2 million as part of their ongoing Series-A round from Japan’s Das Capital and Russia’s ...