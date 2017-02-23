Snapdeal orders mass lay-off; FreeCharge to be sold for $300 mn

Once a success story of the burgeoning start-up ecosystem, Gurgaon-based online marketplace on Wednesday said it would cut more jobs, stop paying its founders and sell its digital wallet

Co-founder Kunal Bahl, in an email to employees on Wednesday, finally accepted tough decisions— including letting go of people and a full pay cut for him— are being taken. It has also put on sale and is in talks with Naspers, the South Africa-based internet group, to sell it for $300 million.

“We are combining teams, reducing layers, eliminating non-core projects and strengthening the focus on profitable growth. Sadly, we will also be saying really painful goodbyes to some of our colleagues in this process. This is, by far, the hardest decision we have ever taken,” said Bahl.

Though the company refused to divulge the exact number of people to be sacked, sources close to the development said 800 employees would be laid off over the next few days. Sources confirmed 100 were asked to go on the day itself, within a few minutes of Bahl’s email.

“By the time we finished reading the mail, HR (human resource) called us to their office. They said we would get three months of severance pay. We said yes, as that was the only option on the table,” said an employee who was sacked on Wednesday.

According to sources, employees from marketing, ad-tech, category, digital marketing, engineering team, catalogues, have all been asked to leave. Bahl and his co-founder Rohit Bansal said they will not take pay henceforth.

Job cuts at the beleaguered start-up continued, as it struggled to raise fresh funds and compete against larger rivals such as and

Jason Kothari, who was brought in as chief strategy officer last month, is engaged in talks with Naspers. had acquired in 2015 for $400 million. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) quit the company on Tuesday.

SoftBank-backed would have 1,300 people left on its rolls after the current round of retrenchment— a cut of 87 per cent since its peak of 10,000 in February 2016.

In the same period, it lost share to larger competitors and Amazon, when the domestic e-commerce market grew at 12 per cent to $14.5 billion.

and struggled to raise funds, as investors turned cautious on the domestic e-commerce market after deepened its business in the country. Both are yet to show profits and have since seen their valuations marked down by investors.

SoftBank, the main investor in Snapdeal, has written off its investments in the company twice over the past nine months.

Since Kothari joined as chief strategy officer last month, the company has begun shutting down or putting on sale unviable businesses. Kothari came from Housing.com, another SoftBank-backed company he turned around by rationalising costs and improving business before it was sold to Corp-owned PropTiger. has shut down Shopo, the marketplace for individual sellers.

The cost rationalising at is the latest in India’s start-up sector. Last year, several firms, including AskMe, shut down after investors refused to back a failing company.