Snapdeal's go-to man for fundraising quits amidst mild investor interest

Amidst fundraising troubles and cost-saving measures, Snapdeal’s two senior executives have quit the firm. Abhishek Kumar, who was the head of corporate development and responsible for fundraising, has resigned.

Sandeep Komaravelly, senior vice-president for Snapdeal’s mobile customer-to-customer marketplace Shopo, also resigned in January. Abhishek will be replaced by high-profile recruit Jason Kothari, who was earlier put in change of reviving beleaguered Housing.

The exits have come after the SoftBank-backed startup said in November that it will shuffle its senior management. The program kicked off with Vishal Chadha, who was overseeing Snapdeal’s seller network. He was re-designated as the head of business, categories, brand alliance, and services. Grabbon co-founder was made senior vice president of partnerships and strategic initiatives, and vice president was given charge of the price analytics team.

Snapdeal’s vice president of design Harish Sivaramakrishnan quit in November to join India, while Anand Chandrasekaran, chief product officer, quit in May to join Facebook.

Abhishek, who has been with for close to three years, also oversaw the US$400 million acquisition of in 2015. Shopo, headed by Sandeep – which failed to create any interest in the market – was later merged with Freecharge.

Sandeep is leaving to start his own venture, the company spokesperson said. He joined when the ecommerce startup acquired his group-buying website Grabbon in 2010.