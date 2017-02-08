Softbank writes off $475 million in Ola, Snapdeal

Reports ¥39,281 million loss as change in value of its investments primarily in India

Japanese investor has written off around $475 million (Rs 3,226 crore) in the value of its combined shareholding in and Snapdeal, its two largest investments in India, in the nine months ended December 31.



reported a loss of ¥39,281 million as change in the value of the company’s investments primarily in India, in a filing on Wednesday. The loss reported was despite foreign exchange gains of ¥16,133 million.



“Gain or loss arising from financial instruments at FVTPL (fair value through profit or loss) consists mainly of changes in fair value of preferred stock investment including embedded derivatives, such as Pvt Ltd and Private Limited in India, designated as financial assets at FVTPL,” said the company in its filing.



had led a $210-million investment in and $627 million in in October 2014. It has also made follow-on investments in both firms. The of markdowns in the value of and come at a time when both are in talks with investors to raise fresh funds to take on deep pocketed competition.



is said to be in talks with to raise fresh funds at a valuation between $3-4 billion, down from its peak valuation of $6.5 billion. Similarly, is on the market to raise fresh funds at a valuation of $3 billion, down from a peak valuation of $5 billion.



In November, had reported a loss of ¥58,140 million through the depreciation in value of its shareholding in and for the six months that ended September. Out of that figure ¥29,622 million was contributed due to the fluctuation in the value of the Japanese Yen.



Removing the changes in the value of Softbank’s shareholding due to the losses or gains from currency fluctuation, the investor marked down the value of its combined shares in and by ¥26,896 million ($230 million) in the three months that ended December 31.



Despite the eroding value of its two largest investments in India, Chairman continues to be bullish on investing in the country. In December, Son said that would surpass its $10 billion commitment in India, having already invested $2 billion here.



“The 21st century belongs to India, since the demographics are on its side when it comes to being a superpower in the 21st century,” Son said last year. “There are over 800 million young people in the country, who are smart.”

Alnoor Peermohamed