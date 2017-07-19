Star ratings for packaged food soon

The government is working on a regulation to make mandatory specifying the dietary ingredients in packaged food products on the front of their packets to help customers make an informed choice on what they are consuming. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), under the Ministry of Health, is working on a draft regulation and has identified the following key parameters crucial for healthy dietary requirements: The fat content, sugar and salt content, and number of calories in the product. These food ingredients in a product will be benchmarked against ...