Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Industry

Accenture, Blue Prism team up to provide automation solutions to companies
Business Standard

Steel sector revival likely after April

Spot prices of premium hard coking coal have come off a high of $310 in Nov to $222 a tonne

Ishita Ayan Dutt & Namrata Acharya  |  Kolkata 

Iron ore prices are retreating, coking coal has come off its highs and international steel prices are elevated, the future looks bright for the steel industry, but the good times are likely only in the next financial year. Spot prices of premium hard coking coal, one of the key inputs for steel, have come off a high of $310 in November to $222 a tonne. But contract prices for the fourth quarter are still high at $285 a tonne.  Experts tracking iron ore are forecasting a slide in 2017 to around $52 a tonne. At present, global prices are $80 a tonne, down by about ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Steel sector revival likely after April

Spot prices of premium hard coking coal have come off a high of $310 in Nov to $222 a tonne

Spot prices of premium hard coking coal have come off a high of $310 in Nov to $222 a tonne Iron ore prices are retreating, coking coal has come off its highs and international steel prices are elevated, the future looks bright for the steel industry, but the good times are likely only in the next financial year. Spot prices of premium hard coking coal, one of the key inputs for steel, have come off a high of $310 in November to $222 a tonne. But contract prices for the fourth quarter are still high at $285 a tonne.  Experts tracking iron ore are forecasting a slide in 2017 to around $52 a tonne. At present, global prices are $80 a tonne, down by about ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Steel sector revival likely after April

Spot prices of premium hard coking coal have come off a high of $310 in Nov to $222 a tonne

Iron ore prices are retreating, coking coal has come off its highs and international steel prices are elevated, the future looks bright for the steel industry, but the good times are likely only in the next financial year. Spot prices of premium hard coking coal, one of the key inputs for steel, have come off a high of $310 in November to $222 a tonne. But contract prices for the fourth quarter are still high at $285 a tonne.  Experts tracking iron ore are forecasting a slide in 2017 to around $52 a tonne. At present, global prices are $80 a tonne, down by about ...

image
Business Standard
177 22