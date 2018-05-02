Tata Power's Anil Sardana has been appointed as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Ltd with effect from May 1, 2018.

Sardana, who was serving as MD & CEO of Tata Power Group out of Mumbai, brings in over three decades of experience in power and infrastructure sector to Ltd, part of the conglomerate

An electrical engineer from Delhi University, Sardana began his career with NTPC, followed by and later in power and infrastructure. At Tata Group, Sardana has worked across verticals like generation, power systems design, power distribution, telecom and project management.

ALSO READ: Tata Power CEO and MD Anil Sardana steps down stating personal reasons

Sardana's appointment at Ltd. follows the company's recent entry into the power distribution space with the acquisition of Mumbai GTD business.

"We welcome Anil Sardana to the Adani Family.

Sardana comes with a vast experience in the power sector will play an important role in taking our transmission business to new heights. We wish him all the success for a long and fruitful association with the Adani Group," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of stated in an official communique.

Apart from being an honours graduate in electrical engineering from Delhi University, Sardana also holds a PGDM from All India Management Association. He has undergone management training from institutes like Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and 'Specialised Residual Life Assessment course for Assets' at EPRI - USA.