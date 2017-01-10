Tata Sons ready to take a call on chairman

After removing Cyrus Mistry as the chairman, company has not appointed a new head

The $103-billion Tata group is learnt to be close to finalising its new chairman, much before the four-month deadline for the selection process ends on February 24. After removing Cyrus Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons on October 24 last year, the group had said a new head would be in place within four months. Sources said the five-member selection committee, comprising interim chairman Ratan Tata, TVS Group ChairmanVenu Srinivasan, Bain Capital’s Amit Chandra, Ronen Sen and Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya, has held several meetings and a decision was likely in ...

Abhineet Kumar & Nivedita Mookerji